OPPO announced its F19 Pro+ in India yesterday. Like other F-series devices, OPPO is focusing on video and camera capabilities of the new device. The F17 Pro successor is powered by a MediaTek SoC, which is quite capable for a smartphone priced under INR 30,000. To be exact, the Oppo F19 Pro+ costs INR 25,990 (~USD 356), and there is a lot on offer here. However, there is one big caveat. Despite the excellent build, good display, and plenty of cameras, OPPO decided to stick with a 60Hz refresh rate. That said, here’s our Oppo F19 Pro+ initial impressions.

Grippy and comfortable to hold

Starting with the in-hand feel, you’ll notice that the smartphone fits easily in one hand. It measures just 7.8mm thick and weighs only 173 grams. It is one of the most comfortable-to-hold devices in the segment. We appreciate the design language on offer here.

Coming to the looks, OPPO is offering the F19 Pro+ in subtle colors as you get Black and Silver color options to choose from. It does pick up fingerprints but they can be wiped off easily. It is one of the few devices that we can recommend you to use without a case. There is a chrome-plated frame that is glossy but offers a rounded design. As per OPPO, it has used eight antennas placed all-around the frame in order to maximize signal strength. We’ll put it through thorough use in our review, and let you know about the signal strength.

I’m glad that OPPO decided to keep the 3.5mm audio jack – located at the bottom. You get triple-slot tray for two Nano-SIMs and a microSD card. The buttons on offer provide a tactile feedback. On the back, you’ll find a quad camera setup sitting in a black-coloured camera island with a 5G logo embedded on it.

A high refresh rate would have been a welcome addition

The Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel that has a Full-HD+ resolution, which also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The biometric authenticator is easy to set up and works almost every time. Over the top, you get a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 refresh rate. Despite the bright and colorful display, the F19 Pro+ misses out on a high refresh rate. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

It runs Color OS UI based on Android 11. OPPO’s skin has come a long way since ColorOS 7. It is fast, responsive, and easy to use. You don’t miss out on customization options either. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

One of the USPs of the smartphone is its fast charging tech – it offers a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. OPPO says it can be charged from 0-100% in just 48 minutes, which is perfect for the in-house routine of the pandemic life.

On the optics front, the Oppo F19 Pro+ offers a quad rear camera setup. It is led by a 48MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. The company is also offering new AI video features, such as better low-light recordings and better quality when shooting backlit subjects.

On paper, it might seem a bit underwhelming since Xiaomi now has two smartphones with a 108MP primary camera under INR 25,000. However, we’ll put it to test in our full. review and report back with the performance results. Do you have any specific questions? Let us know in the comments below.