OPPO F15 went official earlier this year, and its 4GB+128GB variant and a new Blazing Blue color model was launched recently. Now, the company is all set to introduce its successor, the OPPO F17 Pro in the Indian market.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

OPPO India took to Twitter to tease the launch of the OPPO F17 Pro. The caption reads “Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay”.

The smartphone will feature a slim 7.48mm body. Plus, it will weigh just 164 grams. Hence, OPPO is teasing it as “The Sleekest Phone of 2020”. As per the teaser image, the volume rocker buttons and SIM tray lie on the left edge. Further, there’s a camera bump on the back of the smartphone.