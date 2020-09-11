OPPO officially unveiled the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro in India on September 2. While it announced the specifications and features of both the models, it didn’t announce the price and availability details. The OPPO F17 price in India starts at Rs 17,990 (~$245). This is the cost of the lower-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 19,990 (~$272). The device is presently available to pre-order on Amazon.in and Flipkart while the open sale is scheduled for September 21. It will go on sale in Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue color options.

For those unaware, the OPPO F17 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ panel with a single punch hole notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Further, it runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, an audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

On the optics front, the OPPO F17 sports a quad rear camera setup stacked in a square camera module. It comes equipped with a 16MP primary sensor that has a f/2.2 aperture. Plus, there’s an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and two 2MP mono cameras. For reference, the OPPO F17 features a 48MP primary camera, whereas the rest of the rear camera specifications remain the same. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OPPO F17 Pro, in contrast, is touted as the slimmest and lightest phone in the F-series. It weighs 164 grams and measures 7.48 millimeters even with its 4015mAh battery capacity. It comes with a Super AMOLED display with dual punch holes for two front-facing cameras. There is a fingerprint scanner under the display that unlocks the device in 0.3 seconds.