OPPO F15 went official earlier this year, and its 4GB+128GB variant and a new Blazing Blue color model was launched recently. Now, the company is all set to introduce its successor, the OPPO F17 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone will be launched alongside OPPO F17 on September 2.

OPPO India took to its official website to reveal the upcoming launch. The online event will take place at 7 PM IST. Both the phones are expected to be priced below Rs 25,000.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

The OPPO F17 Pro will feature a slim 7.48mm body. Plus, it will weigh just 164 grams. Hence, OPPO is teasing it as “The Sleekest Phone of 2020”. As per the teaser image, the volume rocker buttons and SIM tray lie on the left edge. Further, there’s a camera bump on the back of the smartphone.

It is rumored to feature a 6.43-inch FULL HD+ Super AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. It will sport a quad rear camera setup and pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.