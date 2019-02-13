OPPO F11 Pro with 48MP camera coming soon

What does “launching soon” mean? At this point, only OPPO knows, but when the time comes, the Chinese manufacturer will unveil the OPPO F11 Pro. What’s so special about it? As the teaser video below shows, it will feature a 48MP camera. OPPO phones in the past have been self-entitled “Selfie Expert” phones, and the F11 Pro is rumored to pack a 32MP selfie camera. The main shooter on the back will bring “brilliant portrait in low light”, according to the teaser.

Whether it’s going to happen at MWC 2019 or at a different date is yet unknown. Rumor has it that the OPPO F11 Pro will have an all-screen design, with that 48MP camera popping up. Whether it will employ Samsung’s ISOCELL GM1 sensor, or Sony’s IMX586 counterpart, is yet unknown.

We’re looking forward to seeing the new OPPO F11 Pro, whenever the company decides to make it official. Until then we’ll keep you posted if we hear something new about it.