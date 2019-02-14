Android

OPPO F11 Pro leak shows off two different colors

OPPO F11 Pro

OPPO started heavily teasing the 48MP-camera on the F11 Pro. The phone is also expected to feature a 32MP pop-up selfie cam, but its launch date is yet unknown. It could happen at the upcoming MWC 2019, or at a different date. The report’s translation mentions a possible March 5 appearance or availability in India.

The rumor mill, however, is in full motion, and today we’re being treated to a live picture of the OPPO F11 Pro, in two different color options.

A light blue and a darker blue color-shifting shade will, as the picture shows, be available. Whether there will be other variants is unknown, We can clearly see the camera setup on the back, as well as the fingerprint scanner beneath the camera system.

Mọi người thấy màu sắc và thiết kế của em nó thế nào ? <3Dự kiến em nó sẽ được ra mắt vào ngày 5/3 tới đây tại Ấn Độ#OPPOF11Pro #ComingSOON

Posted by Nguyễn Duy Tuấn on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Via
GSMArena
Source
Facebook
