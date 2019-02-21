OPPO F11 Pro leak gives us a short glimpse at the phone

The phone you’re seeing in all four seconds of the video below is allegedly the same one OPPO has been teasing heavily over the past couple of days. This OPPO F11 Pro leak might be short, but it gives us a (short) look at the device back and front. The color seems to be a gradient from purple to blue, and you can see the dual-camera setup, between the flash on the top and the fingerprint scanner on the bottom of it.

This is the same color we’ve seen in a previous leak, next to a lighter blue shade. While we do get a brief look at the front of the device, what we would have really loved to see was that “rising camera” OPPO is so proud of.

Aside from OPPO officially confirming a 48MP sensor for the camera, little is known about the phone, and that includes a launch date. Rumors are suggesting a possible LCD display and a MediaTek chipset, but that’s all we’ve got for now. The color of the phone is pretty neat though.