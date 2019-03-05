OPPO F11 Pro has big screen, pop-up selfies, 48MP camera at Rs. 24,990

There once was a time when OPPO’s ‘F’ series of smartphones were proclaimed as “Selfie Masters” that happened to have a mid-range Android bit stuck to it. They functioned pretty decently for their low-end price and ended up being really handy to carry around.

But as time wore on, the ‘F’ needed to stand out as more than just selfie phones and we’ve ended up with the new OPPO F11 Pro, available on Amazon.in and throughout southeast Asia for pre-order right now and shipments from March 15.

The company has made a big deal about bringing big features down below the Rs. 25,000 ($355) level such as the 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, the large 48-megapixel rear camera sensor and a pop-up selfie camera to boot. The MediaTek Helio P70 chipset is also touted as a boostable entity for activities such as gaming and data-intensive apps. And the 4,000mAh battery gets a shout for its VOOC 3.0 charging technology that keeps the device cool and charge times short.

But probably the biggest deal here is the amount of deals going on for the phone right now in India. At its Rs. 24,990 price, Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering discounts on tariffs, banks are giving up instant discounts and favorable financing terms and an all-encompassing insurance plan are being made available to customers. Amazon is also offering a flat Rs. 2,000 for trade-ins and Rs. 3,000 for OPPO-branded trade-ins.

Plenty of stops are being pulled for a phone like this.