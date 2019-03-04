Android

OPPO F11 Pro color options detailed by brief hands-on video

The OPPO F11 Pro is the phone that has been teased to feature a “rising camera”. We’ve already seen a leak showing off the phone in Thunder Black (which is really a purple/black gradient) but at that time we were looking at a still picture. This time around, a brief hands-on video shows off the back of the phone, in both (or at least two) colors: Aurora Green and Thunder Black. This is similar to the photo leaked a while back with the two side-by-side.

The phone should become official this week, and, aside from the two color options, there’s little we know about it, except that it will arrive with a 48MP camera. We can expect an all-screen device, like the vivo V15 Pro, because of the presence of a pop-up camera to handle selfies. The back, as seen in the video below, features a dual-camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner underneath the cameras.

We should hear official wording soon, as there are reports talking about a March 5 unveiling.

