OPPO Enco X2 wireless earbuds arrive with noise cancellation

OPPO today announced the latest OPPO Find X5 Series of smartphones, consisting of the OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. The new smartphones feature the company’s own MariSilicon X NPU to take better images, and feature a number of upgrades over the X3 series, such as a better chipset, faster charging, and many more. Alongside the Find X5 Series, OPPO also announced the new Enco X2 wireless earbuds, featuring better audio drivers and improved noise cancellation.

The OPPO Enco X2 wireless earbuds look similar to the Enco X earbuds, and the Enco X2 improves on it with a more elegant design and acoustic performance. The new wireless earbuds feature a dual-driver design. They also have a quad-magnet plantar tweeter, that can deliver a frequency response from 20Hz to 40kHz, providing excellent audio quality across the frequencies. The earbuds also have an 11mm dynamic driver, that can deliver more and deeper bass without a loss in detail.

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds also feature noise cancellation capability with a 45 dB maximum depth, and a 4 kHz maximum width, and OPPO says that it will be able to provide excellent noise cancellation across all environments while commuting by a bus or a plane. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 and LHDC 4.0, and it supports up to 900 kbps.

OPPO hasn’t shared any pricing or availability at this time, and it will likely be revealed at a later date, but we know that the Enco X2 wireless earbuds will be available in two colors, Black and White.