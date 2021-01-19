OPPO cemented its place as a major audio brand with the launch of its Enco M31 last year. It delivered an exceptional sound quality with these budget wireless earphones. The company followed it with the Enco W31 TWS at a budget. Now, OPPO has announced its premium offering in the TWS earbuds segment – the Enco X. As the saying goes, “with costlier price comes greater responsibilities,” OPPO seems to have delivered. But at £169 in the UK and INR 9,990 in India, is this pair of earphones enough for you? Let’s find out in our OPPO Enco X review.

OPPO Enco X review: Specifications

Type In-ear True Wireless Audio driver 11mm Frequency range 20Hz ~ 20kHz Audio codecs LHDC / AAC / SBC Noise control modes Max Noise Cancellation

Noise Cancellation

Transparency

Noise Cancellation Off Bluetooth BT 5.2 Size 66.3*49*21.7mm Other IP54-rated

Sound quality and ANC

The most important aspect of an audio product is its sound quality. Hence, we are kickstarting our OPPO Enco X review with its audio performance. Let me tell you right off the bat, the Enco X sound fantastic.

OPPO has made its premium TWS earbuds in partnership with Dynaudio. The device supports Low-latency, High Definition Codec (LHDC), which only works on a handful of devices, but it is not a big deal in my opinion. You’ll get to experience audio in LHDC on various OPPO smartphones including the Find X2 Pro. However, it defaults to AAC / SBC on other devices. These feature 11mm, dynamic drivers.

I listen to a lot of acoustic music alongside songs from Vance Joy, The Lumineers, Kodaline, Oasis, Simple Plan and Smiths. Judge all you want, that’s me.

And, if you are anything like me you are going to enjoy the audio experience on these earphones. You can make out the different instruments playing in the background while the vocals sound clear as ever. They don’t compromise the mids for an overbearing bass.

A joy to listen music on but the treble could get sharper than preferred if you have ANC on Max

While the bass remains strong it isn’t thumping, which is to my liking. That said, I experienced ear-piercingly-high treble at times (in Max ANC). The high frequencies could get sharper than preferred. And, that’s the only demerit in the audio segment for me. As for the soundstage, it is on par with the AirPods. I enjoyed listening to podcasts as well.

For the unaware, ANC helps analyze the sounds around you and then creates a counter sound that cancels out the sound waves that it’s detecting with the microphones.

The OPPO Enco X features one of the best ANC you can find in the segment. I was genuinely impressed with the ANC performance. You can choose four levels of ANC from the My Melody app on Android. These options are:

Noise Cancellation off

Transparency

Noise Cancellation

Max noise cancellation

Design and Comfort

These are IP54-rated

The OPPO Enco X are small and light. They come in Black and White color options and we received the former. The case, as well as the buds, come with a glossy finish, and it could get scratched easily. Each bud weighs 4.8 grams and the charging case is another 42.5 grams, which totals to 52.5 grams. The device is also IP54-rated for sweat resistance.

They are comfortable to wear for long durations. For me, they did fall out of my ear while I was working out but you get three pairs of ear tips to match your fitting. I listened to music, watched The Office, streamed YouTube, as well as made calls – all in one go. And, I’m happy to inform you that I didn’t feel fatigued. There was no sweat build-up, but it is also worth noting that the room temperature was between 5-15 degrees Celsius.

Gestures and the control app

The OPPO Enco X feature a short stem that also offers some functionality. The controls are easy to learn and you get the following options:

Double tap

Triple tap

Hold

Long hold

Swipe up and down

The swiping gestures are a bit tricky

Tap gestures function properly, and the long hold works well as well. However, swipe up and down gestures are finicky. You have to hold the earbud from the top while you slide your finger on the stem, else they’ll fall out.

You get plenty of options for each control. Double tap gesture can be configured to Play/Pause, Previous and Next. Further, triple tap can be used to access Voice Assistant and the long hold gesture gives you ANC options.

That said, you can’t mix up these options. You can’t assign ANC to double tap or voice assistant to long hold. It didn’t bother me much, and I believe it wouldn’t bother you either but it is worth mentioning.

These gestures can be configured within the companion OPPO HeyMelody app. Notably, the app is only available on the Google Play Store. This means, you cannot configure the gestures if you are an iPhone user.

Battery life

The OPPO Enco X are claimed to last up to 4 hours with noise cancelation on and up to 5.5 hours with the feature turned off. The charging case can add up to 20 hours and 25 hours, respectively. These numbers are tested at 50% volume. In my usage, the buds lasted 3.5 hours with ANC turned on, and I could use them four more times before plugging in the charging case. The case also supports Qi wireless charging. On wired charging, these can be charged from 0 to full under one and a half hours.

OPPO Enco X review: Conclusion

The OPPO Enco X are a joy to use. Notably, you get LHDC and AAC codecs and miss out on aptX. But you don’t miss out on the sound quality. These offer a fantastic sound with a segment-leading ANC. At £169 in the UK, you might have several other options to choose from, but at INR 9,990 in India, there are not many options with this level of performance. These are easy to recommend.

