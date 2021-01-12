OPPO Enco X

OPPO introduced the Reno5 series in China recently. Later, it announced that the Reno5 Pro 5G will be launching in India on January 18. It will be the first device in India to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC. OPPO is teasing it as a videography phone. It is said to pack “industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System.” Now, the company has announced that it will be launching its OPPO Enco X TWS earphones alongside the smartphone on January 18.

OPPO Enco X

The OPPO Enco X is the latest addition to the company’s impressive audio portfolio. It was launched in China back in October followed by a European-wide release shortly after for €169 in the UK. We can expect them to be priced around INR 12,000.

The OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones use a dual microphone design. They provide active noise canceling with multiple modes allowing the users to customize and choose the strength of noise reduction. There are four different settings: Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Noise Cancellation Off. They come equipped with OPPO’s DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC™ (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission. This technology enables users to have distinct and detailed levels of sound in any given scenario.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G India launch

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G specs

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is rated to go up to 1100 nits in brightness. The screen comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It can record 4K at 30fps. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter located at the top left corner of the display. The Reno5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
iPhones dominate US smartphone activations on Christmas Day 2020
Take a look at the latest report that shows us how iPhones were the most activated smartphones during Christmas Day 2020
Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could debut in mid-February 2021
It could include a telephoto camera.
Galaxy S21 series
Samsung Galaxy S21 won’t include charger, event time and date confirmed?
It seems that Samsung will follow Apple’s example and it will not include a charger with your Samsung Galaxy S21