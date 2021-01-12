OPPO introduced the Reno5 series in China recently. Later, it announced that the Reno5 Pro 5G will be launching in India on January 18. It will be the first device in India to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC. OPPO is teasing it as a videography phone. It is said to pack “industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System.” Now, the company has announced that it will be launching its OPPO Enco X TWS earphones alongside the smartphone on January 18.

OPPO Enco X

The OPPO Enco X is the latest addition to the company’s impressive audio portfolio. It was launched in China back in October followed by a European-wide release shortly after for €169 in the UK. We can expect them to be priced around INR 12,000.

The OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones use a dual microphone design. They provide active noise canceling with multiple modes allowing the users to customize and choose the strength of noise reduction. There are four different settings: Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Noise Cancellation Off. They come equipped with OPPO’s DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC™ (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission. This technology enables users to have distinct and detailed levels of sound in any given scenario.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G specs

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is rated to go up to 1100 nits in brightness. The screen comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera setup. There is a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It can record 4K at 30fps. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter located at the top left corner of the display. The Reno5 Pro 5G packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.