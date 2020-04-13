Alongside the OPPO Ace2, the company has also launched a pair of TWS earbuds, OPPO Enco W31. The product is the latest entry in the Enco series. Moreover, it is touted to be a Bluetooth earphone with one of the lowest delays in audio, with a latency of just 94ms.

It is worth noting that the TWS earbuds were launched in India last month. It features a 13.4 mm ultra dynamic speaker system. It comes with different modes like bass mode or even balanced mode.

Any latency above 100ms is easy to notice. Hence, the Oppo Enco W31 feature 94ms latency. It might not be as responsive as wired headphones, but it is a notable improvement.

The product will be made available in black, pink and white color options.

Via: Gizmochina