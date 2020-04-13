OPPO Enco W31
Author
Tags

Alongside the OPPO Ace2, the company has also launched a pair of TWS earbuds, OPPO Enco W31. The product is the latest entry in the Enco series. Moreover, it is touted to be a Bluetooth earphone with one of the lowest delays in audio, with a latency of just 94ms.

It is worth noting that the TWS earbuds were launched in India last month. It features a 13.4 mm ultra dynamic speaker system. It comes with different modes like bass mode or even balanced mode.

Any latency above 100ms is easy to notice. Hence, the Oppo Enco W31 feature 94ms latency. It might not be as responsive as wired headphones, but it is a notable improvement.

The product will be made available in black, pink and white color options.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 9: Apple please make up your mind! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about leaks of the iPhone 9, Samsung’s plans for foldable devices, Amazon’s new Project Tempo, and more

Today’s deals include the latest iPad Pros, the Moto One Action and more

Today’s deals include the latest iPad Pro models in their 11 and 12.9-inch variants from Amazon and B&H, other interesting devices

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ may be delayed until August

It seems that this year’s Amazon Prime Day won’t take place in July as previous years because of the coronavirus, and we may have to wait until August