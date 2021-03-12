OPPO has today launched a trio of phones – the flagship Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and the Find X3 Lite. However, the company has also launched a fourth member of the family – the eponymous OPPO Find X3 – in China. This one has a design that is identical to the Find X3 Pro, and shares almost all of the internal hardware as well. The only key difference between the vanilla OPPO Find X3 and its Pro model is that the former relies on a different SoC and packs less amount of RAM.

OPPO Find X3 goes with Snapdragon 870, the Find X3 Pro relies on Snapdragon 888

The standard OPPO Find X3 comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that is paired with 8 gigs of RAM. On the other hand, the OPPO Find X3 Pro is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC ticking alongside 12GB of RAM. Another difference is the color options on the table – the Chinese market gets a pearl white trim with a matte glass texture, alongside the glossy black and blue colors that are also available for the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Starting with the display, you get a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels) curved AMOLED panel with support for Adaptive tech that dynamically adjusts the screen refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz based on the content you are watching on it. The peak brightness is 1,300 nits, while the pixel density figure stands at 525PPI. You get to choose between two OPPO Find X3 storage models – 128GB or 256GB.

In the camera department, the OPPO offering packs a 50MP main snapper and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, both of which are backed by the Sony IMX766 sensor. You also get a 13MP telephoto camera that delivers up to 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom range. There is also a 3MP macro (OPPO calls it micro) camera that offers up to 60x magnification, letting the OPPO Find X3 double as a hand-held microscope. On the front, you’ll find a 32MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch.

The standard Find X3 also gets a white color option with a matte glass finish

There is a 4,500mAh battery to keep the lights on, and it supports the proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. The OPPO Find X3 also offers support for 30W wireless charging as well. It runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As for the pricing, you’ll have to shell out CNY 4,499 (~ $693) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the higher-end 8GB+256GB version will set you back by CNT 4,999 (~ $770). The device will hit the shelves starting March 19 in China. However, the company has not detailed whether this Snapdragon 870-powered device will go on sale in the international market.

The vanilla Find X3 sounds like a better deal, by far!

In comparison, the OPPO Find X3 Pro costs almost double at GBP 1,099 (~ $1,530) / EUR 1,149. To put that into perspective, the only trade-off made by the standard OPPO Find X3 is that it packs 8GB of RAM (compared to 12GB on the Pro model), and relies on the Snapdragon 870 SoC (instead of the Snapdragon 888 inside the Find X3 Pro). But the combination is more than capable of handling any task you throw the phone with ease.

Moreover, the rest of the goodies such as the capable quad rear camera system, the 120Hz LTPO curved AMOLED display, and support for 65W wired and 30W wireless charging are all there on the OPPO Find X3, but at almost half the premium demanded by its Pro sibling.

OPPO Find X3 specifications

Display 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO

QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels)

5Hz – 120Hz refresh rate

180Hz – 240Hz touch sampling rate

525PPI pixel density

92.7% screen-to-body ratio

1300 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Adreno 650 GPU RAM 8GB

[email protected] 2133MHz Storage 128GB or 256GB

UFS3.1 Rear Cameras 50MP primary camera

(Sony IMX766 sensor, 1/1.56-inch, f/1.8, OIS)

50MP ultra-wide-angle camera

(Sony IMX766 sensor, 1/1.56-inch, f/2.2, 110.3° FOV)

13MP telephoto camera

(f/2.4, 5x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital zoom)

3MP micro camera

(f/3.0, 60x magnification)

Video – 4K @60fps/30fps, 1080P @60fps/30fps, [email protected] /30fps [email protected] Slow-motion capture – [email protected] Front Camera 32MP

(f/2.4, FOV 81°, 5P lens) Battery 4,500mAh

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired fast charging

30W AirVOOC wireless charging Software ColorOS 11.2

Android 11 Connectivity 5G (Dual-mode)

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB Type-C Dimensions 163.6mm x 74.0mm x 8.26mm Weight 193g Colors White, Black, Blue