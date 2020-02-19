Some OEM’s have plans to start creating their own processors to stop depending on other companies. The latest one to start this project may be OPPO, and if CNBeta is right, it may receive help from OnePlus and Realme to achieve this goal.

OPPO may have started to work on developing its own chipsets. This new plan is reportedly called “Mariana Plan,” and this initiative is led by a technical committee headed by a former technical director at Qualcomm. OnePlus and Realme engineers have also joined the team. They could, later on, share the same processors, since they don’t seem to mind sharing similar designs in their smartphones. OPPO could spend $7 billion on research and development over the next three years, as they had previously announced. This may also serve as an alternative, in case the US wants to ban more Chinese companies from acquiring their products.

Source Android Authority

Via CNBeta