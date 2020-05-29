OPPO flagship

It seems that OPPO is serious about developing a new chip for its devices. According to the latest information, OPPO has been aggressively recruiting engineers to work on its future processors, and they all come from great companies.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, OPPO has been hiring engineers from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and HiSilicon to work in the company’s new processor. The latest recruitments wound include a couple of top executives from MediaTek and Unisoc. Some of these new recruits have been working in MediaTek’s 5G chip development, and even Jeffery Lu, MediaTek’s co-chief operating officer, may now be on OPPO’s payroll.

It seems that Oppo doesn’t want to depend on that much on other companies, to avoid falling in the same trap as Huawei did. The company is also said to be investing heavily in chip-related R&D to strengthen and simplify its supply chain, but we will have to wait a few years to see the results of these actions.

Source GSM Arena

Via Nikkei Asian Review

You May Also Like
HONOR X10
HONOR to use MediaTek’s 5G chipsets in future smartphones
The President of HONOR’s Business unit, Zhao Ming addressed the issue after the launch of HONOR X10.
Instagram now lets you create Messenger Rooms for group video calls
You can create a Messenger Rooms video call group on Instagram Direct and can also make a link that you can share with your contacts.
LG Stylo 6 offers triple rear cameras and a built-in stylus for just over $200
With Boost Mobile’s limited-time promotional offer, you can snag the LG Stylo 6 for an even lower price of just $179.99 in the US.