It seems that OPPO is serious about developing a new chip for its devices. According to the latest information, OPPO has been aggressively recruiting engineers to work on its future processors, and they all come from great companies.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, OPPO has been hiring engineers from MediaTek, Qualcomm, and HiSilicon to work in the company’s new processor. The latest recruitments wound include a couple of top executives from MediaTek and Unisoc. Some of these new recruits have been working in MediaTek’s 5G chip development, and even Jeffery Lu, MediaTek’s co-chief operating officer, may now be on OPPO’s payroll.

It seems that Oppo doesn’t want to depend on that much on other companies, to avoid falling in the same trap as Huawei did. The company is also said to be investing heavily in chip-related R&D to strengthen and simplify its supply chain, but we will have to wait a few years to see the results of these actions.

