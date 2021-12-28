OPPO could be working on three smartphones with displays in the back

OPPO was recently granted a patent for smartphone with a rear display, and now, the company has been granted one more patent in the same area. The newly granted patent suggests that OPPO could be working on three new smartphones with different implementations of display on the back technology.

The patents were granted by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) recently, and it is highly unlikely that this tech will make it to OPPO's upcoming flagship smartphone — the OPPO Find X5. Although this isn't the first time we're seeing a smartphone with a display on the back — Vivo, Xiaomi, and even Meizu have smartphones with a rear display — OPPO still hasn't taken this route. All the three designs shared by LetsGoDigital have a rear secondary display built right into the smartphone's camera module: two have a display inside the camera module while one has a display beneath the camera module.

There's a chance bleak chance that these new designs will make it to the final product. But if OPPO announces a new smartphone with a rear display, would you buy it? What are your thoughts on such display implementations? What would you use it for? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via GSMArena | Source LetsGoDigital