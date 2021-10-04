coloros 12 launch event

Following Google’s announcement of Android 12, OPPO today announced the launch of the ColorOS 12. ColorOS 12 is OPPO’s Android 12 skin and will be available first on its Find X3 Pro flagship. At first, the new Android 12 version will be available only in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand with it expanding to other regions soon.

OPPO hasn’t shared any screenshot or video revealing how the ColorOS 12 looks like. The company has plans to host a virtual event on October 9th “to unveil the full details of ColorOS 12.” The company says it will “disclose the inclusive and customizable design, rich features and strong performance” as well as the rollout timeline of ColorOS 12 at the event.

OPPO says it will release ColorOS 12 for over 110 devices and will cover as many as “150 million users” across the world. OPPO says ColorOS 12 will be the widest-reaching ColorOS update in the company’s history.

In addition to the release of ColorOS 12, OPPO has also announced a ‘major update policy.’ OPPO says it will provide periodic major Android updates to the flagship devices that have been released from 2019. This means OPPO’s Find X series (excluding Find X Lite and Neo) will receive three major Android updates while the Reno/F/K series will receive two Android updates.




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

