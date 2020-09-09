Google released the stable build of Android 11 yesterday, and several companies have followed suit by announcing beta registrations. While Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme are offering the upgrade to a limited number of users whereas all OnePlus 8 series users can download and try out OxygenOS 11 beta ROM based on Android 11. Now, OPPO has announced that it will be unveiling its new ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 on September 14 at 9 AM GMT.

Surprisingly, beta update from OPPO came as a surprise since we were expecting ColorOS 8 after its latest ColorOS 7, but the company is aligning its naming scheme with Google’s. To recall, OnePlus had also jumped from OxygenOS 5 to OxygenOS 9 with the release of Android 9.0 Pie.

The only information we have regarding the ColorOS 11 is its logo with the slogan “Make Life Flow“. The company is yet to ease any of the features, but we expect it to reveal more information leading up to the launch. However, OPPO is already releasing a new beta version of Colour OS based on Android 11 for the Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the Oppo Reno Ace 2 series in China.

The Oppo Find X2 series will be getting the same update in India as well as other regions. Eligible Oppo phone users in India can apply for the beta version by going to Settings > Software Update, click on the settings icon, tap Apply for Beta Version and then Update Beta Version.

As for Android 11, it brings a host of changes to boost privacy and makes it more convenient to manage notifications, It has also introduced a built-in screen recording tool and added wireless Android Auto. Further, there are Pixel-first features that include Live View with Location Sharing in Google Maps to locate friends, Smart Reply, and app suggestions among others.