OPPO can't keep up with OPPO Find N production due to shortage issues and high demand

OPPO announced the Find N less than a month ago, and the device was out of stock nearly immediately after first sales went up. OPPO’s first foldable device seems to be very popular, so much so, the company is struggling to keep up with the high demand due to shortage issues. When the device went on sale, the company received over 1 million registrations of interest for the device.

Liu Bobbee, OPPO China President, has revealed the reason behind the problem on Weibo (via GSMArena). It appears that demand for the OPPO Find N is so high, that it cannot make enough devices. The Find N cost between $1,200 and $1,400 in the US, which is very appealing when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs $1,799, and it has a more noticeable middle crease on the internal display. The Find N also has a more usable external display as it’s wider, and not as tall as other competitive devices in the foldable smartphone range.

It’s worth mentioning that reservations work differently in China than in the US and other parts of the world. In China, users have to give their email addresses to show interest, only then will they be notified when the phone is back in stock, and the user can purchase it. Having one million reservations is a big number, but it’s important to remember that it doesn’t equal to one million sales.

Unfortunately, as impressive and innovative as the OPPO Find N is, it won’t make it outside of China, and we’ll likely have to rely on third-party companies to export it – which will likely lack Google Play Services and other well-known applications that we’re all used to. Hopefully, OPPO will reconsider its position and either release the Find N later on globally or consider revealing a different folding device in other markets.