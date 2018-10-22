OPPO does benchmark cheating, gets delisted from 3DMark

The topic of smartphones and “benchmark cheating” seems to be a recurring one. Manufacturers keep doing it in order to make their phones more reliable. Huawei was the most recent one caught benchmark cheating with its P20 Pro. This lead to the phone being delisted by 3DMark by UL Benchmarks. However, it looks like the next manufacturer to follow in Huawei’s footsteps is OPPO.

The OPPO Find X and F7 phones have been delisted, according to UL. Testing has revealed that OPPO was artificially boosting the performance of the phones when these detected the benchmark app. The phone-maker reacted and said this was the case always when phones detected “games or 3D Benchmarks that required high performance”. Additionally, OPPO said that even tapping on the screen repeatedly would trigger this performance mode.

UL however didn’t accept the justification saying that OPPO was looking by the benchmark app name specifically, rather than just detecting an app that requires more power. The Chinese manufacturer said that it will be working on an app that would enable phones to distinguish between benchmark apps and everyday tasks that need a boost. However, no timeframe was given.