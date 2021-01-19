OPPO launched its fitness tracker, the OPPO Band in China more than six months ago. Now, after half a year, it is tipped to be launched globally. While it is yet to be launched outside of China, a new certification hints that OPPO Could debut its fitness device in Europe soon.

The latest development comes from European Economic Community (EEC), which has revealed that the OPPO Band has been certified. It hints that the device might be announced for global markets soon. The certificate also reveals the fitness tracker has the model number OB19B1.

For the unaware, the OPPO Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a 126 x 294 resolution and 2.5D glass on top. It comes equipped with a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level detection that works even while you sleep. You can track up to 12 different sports including outdoor and indoor running, rowing, elliptical, and badminton. The device packs a 100mAh battery and OPPO claims it can last up to 14 days on a single charge. There is a pogo pin charger and it takes 1.5 hours to charge from empty to full.

As for the Chinese market, the OPPO Band is sold in three versions. The standard version is ¥199 (~$30) while a second version called the OPPO Band Fashion which has NFC sells for ¥249 (~$38). There is also a third version called the OPPO Band Eva is ¥299 (~$46). The company is likely to announce its standard version for the international market.

There is no official information on the global launch timeline yet. However, it could be announced alongside the OPPO Find X3 series, which is slated to launch in March. The Band could be launched sooner too.