OPPO announces world’s first under-screen camera, dubbed USC

After initially teasing it at the beginning of the month, OPPO, as expected, has unveiled its under-display selfie camera at the ongoing MWC Shanghai. The company officially calls it USC, short for Under-Screen Camera, and it basically means the company has tucked the selfie camera behind the screen.

The portion of the screen underneath which the camera lives employs a custom transparent area with a redesigned pixel structure that allows light to pass through. The sensor behind the lens is larger than those employed by regular selfie cameras, in order to capture more light.

That special portion of the panel, according to OPPO, is still responsive to touches, like the rest of the screen, and display quality is not compromised in any way.

In order to cope with the challenges of placing a screen in front of the camera, OPPO has developed special algorithms to enhance photos, but still acknowledges that the technology is in its infancy, and, while previously it said that we shouldn’t expect exceptional results, now OPPO is saying that it’s “on par with mainstream devices”.

A commercially available OPPO smartphone with USC will be coming in the near future, as vague as that might be, so we’re guessing IFA 2019 could be a candidate.