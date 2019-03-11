OPPO announces new product line: Reno

It’s a trend for most companies to have sub-brands or spin-offs. Huawei and Honor, Xiaomi and Redmi, vivo and IQOO, OnePlus and Realme, and the list can go on. It was about time for OPPO, the third company from the trio owned by the same parent BBK Electronics (OPPO, OnePlus, vivo), to have its own spin-off. It is called Reno.

Company Vice President Brian Shen took it to Weibo to make the announcement, with the image above attached. Shen made it clear that this is not a sub-brand of any sort, and that Reno is a new product line.

It is not clear what OPPO is going to do with Reno. It could be following vivo’s example with a gaming smartphone, or it could be foldables, or something else. We’ll definitely keep you posted as soon as we hear more!