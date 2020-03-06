After weeks of it being heavily leaked and teased, the OPPO Find X2-series is finally official. It’s not just one phone, as the company refers to it as the 5G flagship line-up, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro.

The Find X2 will be available in black ceramic and ocean, while the Find X2 Pro will arrive in orange vegan leather and black ceramic.

Exact pricing and availability details will be announced at a later date.

The two devices share most of their specs, including the 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate, the 32MP Selfie Camera inside the top left punch hole, and the Snapdragon 865 chip.

While they both pack 12GB of memory, the Find X2 packs 256GB of storage, which is bumped to 512GB in case of the Find X2 Pro, which also gets a slightly larger battery at 4,260mAh, compared to the 4,200mAh unit inside the standard model, both capable of 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

The major differences are found in the camera department. The Find X2 has a trio of shooters consisting of a main 48MP Wide Angle Camera (with its Sony IMX586 sensor), a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (Sony IMX708 sensor), and a 13MP Telephoto Camera.

By contrast, the Find X2 Pro features a main 48MP Wide Angle Camera (Sony IMX689 sensor), a 48MP Wide Angle Camera (Sony IMX586 sensor), and a 13MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (with 10x hybrid zoom, up to 60x digital zoom).

The Find X2 Pro is rated IP68, while the X2’s rating is IP54. ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10, is powering everything.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Gallery

OPPO Find X2 Gallery