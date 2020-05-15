OPPO Enco W31

OPPO launched the Enco M31 wireless neckband earphones in India in March. However, they didn’t go on sale, courtesy of a country-wide lockdown.

On the other hand, the Enco W31 TWS earbuds were announced in China in April. Now, the product is making its way to India

OPPO Enco M31
The OPPO Enco M31 uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and supports the LDAC Bluetooth codec. The headset uses 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and the neckband is flexible. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available in black or green starting May 23 on Amazon.

The Oppo Enco W31 feature 94ms latency.  It features a 13.4 mm ultra dynamic speaker system. Moreover, it comes with different modes like bass mode or even balanced mode. The product is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available in black or white starting May 15.

