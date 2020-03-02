OPPO took the stage in India today to announce the launch of the Reno3 Pro. However, the company also announced another product – the OPPO Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds. The Apple Airpods rival comes equipped with 13.4mm drivers that promise dynamic bass.

The company claims that the Enco Free is the world’s first true wireless headset that uses ultra-dynamic speakers with dual magnetic circuit design. For reference, it is usually used in high-end audio devices. Moreover, it is the industry’s first to use aluminum-magnesium-titanium composite diaphragm. It is said to make treble clear.

OPPO Enco Free specifications