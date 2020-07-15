OPPO 125W
OPPO has launched a new fast-charging standard. The OPPO 125W Flash Charge technology is said to charge a 4,000mAh battery within 20 minutes. Moreover, it can charge the same amount of battery up to 41 percent in just five minutes. The new tech is compatible with the company’s existing SuperVOOC and VOOC fast charging protocols.

Further, it supports 65W PD and 125W PPS standards. It deploys a series of the bi-cell design to let charge pumps halve the voltage of the double cells during discharging to offer a faster charging experience. OPPO has developed custom chips to enable faster charging.  These chips include a VCU intelligent control chip, AC/ DC control chip, MCU charge management, chipset, BMS battery management chip, and a custom protocol chipset.

The company has also launched its 65W AirVOOC fast wireless charging technology. It succeeds the 40W AirVOOC. Additionally, OPPO also announced  its 50W mini SuperVOOC and 110W mini flash chargers to offer high-efficiency power conversion to smartphone users.

