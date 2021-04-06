Xiaomi recently launched its first foldable device – the Mi Mix Fold in China. It is an inward-folding phone like the Galaxy Z Fold series. Now, it is being tipped that foldables from OPPO and Vivo could be launched soon. It is rumored that foldable displays for upcoming smartphones from both these companies are nearing mass production.

The latest development comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) through Weibo. They revealed that there are two versions being worked on. One of them is an 8-inch flexible display while the other is a 7-inch display. Both of these are inward folding panels, just like the Mi Mix Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2. The 7-inch display is said to already have a prototype as it is closer to mass productions. It is tipped that its production has been delayed from January this year.

According to the tipster, the Vivo foldable will have an impressive hinge design for its 8-inch flexible screen. Moreover, when folded, it will offer a 6.5-inch display. However, a specific time frame for commercial launch has yet to be confirmed.

It was earlier rumored that an OPPO foldable will be launching in June this year. As per the previous report, OPPO is expected to introduce its first foldable smartphone in Q2, which starts in April and ends in June. The manufacturer has already showcased a rollable smartphone last year.

The rollable phone is called OPPO X and it features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.7-inch. It can be rolled out via a dynamic scrolling frame to give you 7.4-inches of screen real estate. Further, the display is unrolled by using a side button on which you have to swipe to extend and retract the flexible panel. However, the upcoming phone is not rollable, and the showcased device isn’t coming anytime soon.