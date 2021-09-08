Well, it seems that collaborations between Android OEMs and well-known camera makers are becoming a trend. The first time this happened was back in 2007 when Nokia worked with German optics company Carl Zeiss, creating the amazing camera in the Nokia N95. Other collaborations include Huawei pairing up with Leica and OnePlus with Hasselblad. The latest rumors suggest that the next company to follow this path is OPPO, as it’s allegedly working with Kodak to launch a new device with dual 50MP cameras.

According to Digital Chat Station, OPPO’s next flagship smartphone will arrive with two Sony IMX766 camera sensors. In addition, the report suggests that the Chinese OEM is working together with Kodak to launch a device that pays tribute to the classic design found in the Kodak 35. The idea is to have a main 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor for the main shooter and a 50MP sensor for the ultrawide camera. These two 50MP cameras may also arrive with a 13MP 2X telephoto and a 3MP microscope camera.

Before you get all excited about this new collaboration, we have to remind you that this doesn’t mean that we will get amazing photos from the next OPPO flagship. You have to be aware that some companies have managed to deliver outstanding camera performance, while others have just come as a disappointment. You can easily talk about success with the Nokia + Zeiss, or the Huawei + Leica equation. Then again, we have the latest OnePlus 9 series with Hasselblad cameras, which have been labeled as a simple marketing gimmick.

This doesn’t mean that we want OPPO and Kodak to fail. It just means that we’re not getting our hopes and expectations too high, since we know that anything can happen in the tech world. Also, remember that having great hardware doesn’t give you amazing shots, as AI and image processing are now a major part of the process. It would help if you also considered that Apple, Google, and Samsung currently have some of the best cameras in the market. Still, none of them have an official partnership with a well-known cameras maker, even though rumors suggest that Samsung is already working with Olympus to improve the camera in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

