OPPO Ace2, the company’s latest 5G smartphone has been launched in China. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

The Ace2 features “4D cooling that includes carbon fiber and vapor cooling chamber.” Here are all the specifications.

OPPO Ace2 specifications

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 90Hz refresh rate, 500nit (typical) brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection

Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 0.8um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 8MP 116° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 3cm macro, 2MP portrait and 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 160.0×75.4×8.6mm; Weight: 185g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging

The phone will be made available in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey and Fantasy Purple colors. The OPPO Ace2 price starts at 3999 yuan (~$566 / Rs 43,220) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs 4399 yuan (~$623 / Rs 47,545), whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at 4599 yuan (~$651 / Rs 49,700).

It will be available in China from April 20.

Source: Weibo