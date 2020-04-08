OPPO Ace2 will be launching in China on April 13. Ahead of the launch, the company is revealing its specifications in bits and pieces. The latest teaser confirms that the Ace2 will feature a quad rear camera setup.

Further, it also confirms that OPPO Ace2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone will have volume rocker keys on the left side. Plus, the power button will be placed on the right edge.

According to previous leaks, the upcoming phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is tipped to come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Further, the device is likely to support 65W wired fast charging.

Source: Weibo