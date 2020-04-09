OPPO will be launching the OPPO Ace2 on April 13. However, ahead of the launch, the phone has already been listed on JD.com. It reveals official color options and storage variants.

According to the listing, the phone will be made available in Moon Rock Ash and Fantasy Purple colors. Further, the OPPO Ace2 is listed in three variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.





The phone has already been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. According to previous leaks, the upcoming phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will sport a quad rear camera setup.

The phone may pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging.

Source: JD.com