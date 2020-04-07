OPPO has seemingly dropped the Reno branding from its upcoming device and it will be called OPPO Ace2 5G. Further, the phone was spotted on AnTuTu, which revealed mediocre performance as compared to other Snapdragon 865-powered devices.

The phone scored 180,132 points in the CPU department and 210,371 points on the GPU test. Further, it managed an 89,927 memory score and 79,787 points in the UX portion of the benchmark.

These scores are not top-notch as compared to other devices with the same SoC. However, this could be a prototype unit. Hence, we are expecting to see better performance from the retail version.

The OPPO Ace2 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It is likely to stick with the 65W wired fast charging of its predecessor Oppo Reno Ace.

Source: Weibo