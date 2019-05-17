Android

OPPO A9x official with 48MP camera and 4,020mAh battery

The just-announced OPPO A9x is powered by a Helio P70 processor, and helped by 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch, one that holds the 16MP selfie camera. Storage available is 128GB, but the main selling point is probably the 48MP main camera on the back, part of a dual-camera setup.

For CNY1,999 (around $290), it also offers a rather generous 4,020mAh battery with support for OPPO’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Running on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS, the OPPO A9x is available in Meteorite Black and Ice Jade White. Those in China who want to grab their own can do so starting Tuesday, May 21.

