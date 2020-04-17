Up next
Earlier this month, we came across a few leaked specifications and alleged renders of the upcoming OPPO A92s. Well, it turns out the leaks were legit. In a surprise move, the Chinese smartphone maker has listed the OPPO A92s on its official e-shop ahead of the April 29 launch.

The listing images show a 6.57-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped cutout housing two front cameras. Over at the back, we see four camera lenses with the main snapper being a 48MP sensor. The OPPO A92s sports a fingerprint scanner on the right edge that also doubles as the power button, and comes in two colors – pearl white and black.

As for the internals, another listing on JD.com reveals the MediaTek MTMT6873V chip, which as per leaks, is the build number for MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 SoC. And since this processor is 5G-ready and the official website also mentions dual-mode 5G support, we are inclined to believe that the MTMT6873V is indeed the Dimensity 800 chip from MediaTek.

The MediaTek chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. And in case you are wondering, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. The OPPO A92s’ asking price is listed at ¥2,199 (~$310) for the base variant, which sounds reasonable for the hardware.

