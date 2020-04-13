Up next
An unannounced OPPO smartphone carrying the model number PKDM00 has received the mandatory TENAA certification in China, indicating that an official launch is just around the corner. As per a fresh leak, the device in question will eventually debut as the OPPO A92s.

An alleged marketing poster that surfaced on Twitter shows quad rear cameras on the OPPO A92s and a price of ¥2,499 (~$350) to go with it. The leaked poster also mentions 5G support and shows three shades to choose from: pink, pearl white, and black.

Another massive leak on Weibo reveals almost all key specs of the phone such as a 120Hz display, a 48MP main camera, and more. Here’s a quick look at the alleged OPPO A92s hardware:

  • 6.57-inch display with a pill-shaped cutout and 120H refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chip
  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
  • Quad rear cameras (48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth)
  • Dual front cameras (16MP main + 2MP depth)
  • 3,890mAh battery with PD 3.0 fast charging

Unfortunately, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to officially tease or confirm a launch date for the OPPO A92s, but we’ll keep you updated when that happens.

