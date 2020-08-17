A new OPPO phone has appeared online with the Reno4Z 5G moniker. It has been certified by the Global Certification Forum. It carries the model number CPH2065, which was also approved by the Bluetooth SIG and the Federal Communications Commission. Moreover, it has the same specifications as the OPPO A92s.

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G could be powered by the Dimensity 800 SoC. It is likely to feature a 6.57-inch LCD display and sport a quad rear camera setup, which might include an ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the launch date remains unknown for now.

Via: GSMArena

