OPPO has yet another A-series mid-ranger in the pipeline that will soon debut as the OPPO A92. But prior to an official launch, an alleged official render of the OPPO A92 has popped up online, alongside some of its key internal specifications.

The upcoming OPPO phone can be seen sporting a quad rear camera setup with an L-shaped arrangement for the camera lenses. The main camera uses a 48MP sensor, and it sits alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait snapper.

Over at the front, OPPO A92 gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a circular cutout in the top left corner housing the front camera. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

ColorOS 7.11 based on Android 10 handles things on the software side, while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded inside the power button, but there is no clarity on the launch date yet.

