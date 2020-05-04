OPPO has added another A-series mid-ranger to its portfolio, and this one is called OPPO A92. The new OPPO offering packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with punch hole design, complete with TUV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light exposure.

It relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 handles things on the software side, while a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging keeps the lights on.

OPPO A92 packs a 48MP main camera at the back, sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors – one for depth sensing and the other one for monochrome shots. Selfies and video calling duties will be handled by a 16MP camera.

The OPPO A92 is priced at RM 1,199 (~$280) and comes in Black and White colors, both of which flaunt a gradient pattern on the glossy rear panel. It is now up for pre-orders from the official OPPO website and retail stores in Malaysia, but details about international availability are under the wraps as of now.

Source: OPPO

