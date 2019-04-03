Budget OPPO A7n announced with modest specs

The OPPO A7n will probably not break the bank, but, at the same time, it won’t be a real future-proof option. Instead, if you need a modest phone, it will most likely answer your needs (and obey your financial restrictions). It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

It also packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be used to store the selfies you take with the 16MP front-facing camera that resides in the waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Speaking of cameras, the back has a dual-camera setup comprised of a 13MP and a 2MP shooter, underneath which you will find the physical fingerprint scanner. What’s not modest is the battery, rated at 4,230mAh, which, together with Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 are powering the phone.

Exact pricing and availability are not yet known, but we expect the OPPO A7n to be a valid choice for those looking for a smartphone on the cheap.