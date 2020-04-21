While a majority of smartphone makers are reeling from the effects of manufacturing woes due to the ongoing global health crisis, OPPO is on a launch spree. As per a fresh leak, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch two new phones – OPPO A72 and OPPO A52 – in Europe soon.

WinFuture reports both the phones have almost identical specs except for the camera hardware. The OPPO A72 features a 48MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera, while the OPPO A52 will make do with a 12MP primary shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper.

The rest of the rear camera setup includes an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. Both the OPPO A72 and A52 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard price.

Up front is a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a circular punch hole cut out, while the fingerprint sensor is positioned on the side. The two OPPO phones feature a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10, but details about their pricing and release date in European markets are not known.

Source: WinFuture