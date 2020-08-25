OPPO has launched a new low mid-range phone in India. The OPPO A53 introduces 90Hz refresh rate in the segment. It features a 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC.

It comes with a 3D Iridescent Wave gradient design on the back. The OPPO A53 sports a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 2MP and a punch-hole 13MP selfie shooter at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

OPPO A53 specifications

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dimensions: 163.9×75.1×8.4mm; Weight: 186g

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

The phone comes in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue color options, and it is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,490. It is now available to be purchased through Flipkart in India.