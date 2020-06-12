OPPO A52

OPPO has introduced the OPPO A52 in India months after launching it in China. The smartphone comes in two color options. Its sale will commence through online and offline channels starting June 17.

The new OPPO phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. Further, the smartphone features a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio.

OPPO A52 specifications

Display6.5″ 1,080 x 2,400 pixels
SoCSnapdragon 665
RAM6GB
Storage128GB, expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).
Cameras12MP primary
8MP ultrawide
two 2MP sensors
Front: 8MP
Battery5,000 mAh with 18W charging
OSColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10

The OPPO A52 is priced at Rs 16,990 (~$224) in India. It comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers with Bank of Baroda credit card will also get 5 percent cashback while purchasing Oppo A52.

