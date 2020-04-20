OPPO has introduced a new member to its A-series. The OPPO A12 is now official. It comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Waterdrop notch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The OPPO phone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Here are all the specifications:

OPPO A12 specifications

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm; Weight: 165g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port

4230mAh battery

The phone is priced at 24,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (~US$ 161 / Rs 12,340). It will be made available in Black and Blue color options.

Source: OPPO