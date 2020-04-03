OPPO is working on a new budget smartphone, which is reportedly called OPPO A12. The phone specifications have leaked online alongside the official-looking image.

The OPPO A12 is tipped to feature a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone may come with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, it is rumored to sport a dual rear camera setup: a 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter + a 2MP depth sensor. It is likely to pack a 4,230mAh battery and run ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

It is seen sporting a plastic build with a diamond pattern on the back. Plus, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back.

