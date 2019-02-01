OPPO in 2019: 5G, smartwatches, headphones in the works

Who says you can’t get any new information from promoted content? Qualcomm has been posting interviews with executives of major Chinese tech manufacturers on Sina Weibo as the country heads forward to the 5G era. OPPO CEO Chen Mingyong was one of the latest subjects to talk about his company’s plans.

After ten years of producing smartphones, the company has amassed a global user base spanning 40 countries and it looks to go for more. It plans on launching its first 5G phone in this half of the year — what’s expected to be a refreshed Mi Mix 3 — and work on applications in artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the Internet of Everything.

He also said that with customer demand and strategy development, the company could take to making entry-level smartwatches and smart headphones as well.

When it comes to any sort of market expansion, Chen has a metaphor to describe OPPO’s approach: