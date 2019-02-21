OPPO 10x hybrid optical zoom and 5G expected at MWC 2019

OPPO has introduced its 10x optical zoom (which we by now know why we shouldn’t call “optical zoom”) mid-last month. The technology is really a hybrid zoom technology which will be showcased at the upcoming MWC 2019. OPPO has an event scheduled for February 23, where we’ll find out more, but until then we get some teasers. Company VP has posted the below image zooming into the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. The zoom is pretty high quality, so we’re excited to see what OPPO is preparing for the show.

Meanwhile, a DigiTimes report reveals that OPPO is now focusing on overseas market. The company has already made an official appearance in the UK, Poland, and Turkey. The Chinese company is really strong on its home turf, where it managed to move 20 million units and grab a market share of 20%. The numbers refer to the fourth quarter of 2018, which was led by Huawei and its 30 million units and 29% share.

With the 10x hybrid optical zoom technology and its 5G efforts together with Qualcomm expected to be on display at MWC 2019, OPPO aims to sell more than the 100 million units in shipped in 2018.