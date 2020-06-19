Opera’s gaming-centric GX browser is now a year old, and to mark the milestone, it is getting a host of new features. The most prominent one is native Discord support in the browser. Users can now access Discord in the browser’s sidebar, which is quite handy for gamers.

In case you’re wondering, the Opera GX browser already offers Twitch, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram integration. The second new feature is called Hot Tabs Killer. It allows users to find tabs that are draining system resources and close them.

Lastly, Opera has also added a new Force Dark Pages feature that automatically applies a dark background to web pages with a bright design. However, this is an opt-in feature and users have to enable it on their own. The Opera GX browser is still in beta, but you can try it here.